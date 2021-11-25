Your account has been succesfully created.
YEMEN

Houthis appoint new general staff in battle for strategic town Maarib

Still determined to seize the strategic town of Maarib, the Houthis are reorganising their troops and counting on their spymaster Abu Ali al-Haqem to ensure infiltration of the local tribal community. Meanwhile, loyalist forces are moving quickly to redeploy troops from Hodeida to Maarib in order to prepare a solid defence. [...] (406 words)
Issue dated 25/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence
