The Houthi rebels are taking advantage of their recognition by Bashar Al Assad's regime to conduct active diplomacy in Damascus, and to strengthen cooperation in terms of intelligence, including a 17 October meeting with the head of Syrian military intelligence, Kifah Al Melhem. [...]
As they continue to search for an impossible ceasefire in Yemen, Riyadh and Washington have given themselves until the end of the year to reach an agreement. Both capitals are relying on the mediation of Omani spymaster Mohammed Al Naamani, who is ready to talk to all parties. [...]
The United Arab Emirates, which plans to use Socotra as an intelligence-gathering outpost, has been given a lukewarm welcome by the local population. It has, therefore, sent in its humanitarian organisations in the hope that they will make its presence on the island more acceptable. [...]