Ali Al Shamsi sent to Washington to draw up anti-Houthi axis

The Emirati spymaster has been picked to discuss with top US security officials ways to counter Yemen's pro-Iran Houthi militia as the UAE urges Israel to join the alliance, not the least by means of its US contacts. [...] (368 words)
Issue dated 01/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
