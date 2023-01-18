Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE YEMEN

TotalEnergies keeps an eye on Hachid tribal confederation

TotalEnergies, which is involved in Yemen's Balhaf gas complex, is trying to find a way to get out of the Yemen LNG consortium that runs it. The French state, which could find itself directly involved in the consortium's financing, is closely following the new balance of power in the Hashid tribal confederation, as well as seeking new solutions. [...] (617 words)
Issue dated 18/01/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Further reading

