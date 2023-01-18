Abu Dhabi imposes its control of Red Sea on Aden
Keen to gradually take control of strategic positions on the Red Sea, Abu Dhabi is speeding up its agenda in Yemen and is unhesitant about acting alone without consulting Riyadh. [...]
Still determined to seize the strategic town of Maarib, the Houthis are reorganising their troops and counting on their spymaster Abu Ali al-Haqem to ensure infiltration of the local tribal community. Meanwhile, loyalist forces are moving quickly to redeploy troops from Hodeida to Maarib in order to prepare a solid defence. [...]
