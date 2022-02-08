Your account has been succesfully created.
EGYPT YEMEN

Egypt sends troops to Yemen in hopes of protecting Suez Canal

Anxious to back its ally, the UAE, Egypt has agreed to send ten soldiers to Yemen to help government forces combat the Houthi fighters. The move is also aimed at improving maritime security near the important shipping lane. [...] (410 words)
Issue dated 08/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
