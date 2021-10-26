Read this article here:
Under King Abdullah II's instructions, Jordan's intelligence chief Ahmed Husni began working to restore diplomatic relations with neighbouring Syria back in 2019. After the first formal contacts between the two countries on 3 October, Jordan's next goal is to get Syria back into the Arab League. [...]
Five years in Syria have pushed Turkey's troops to the limit. Exhaustion and increasingly dangerous conditions in Idlib have gnawed away at their operational capacities to such an extent that five generals have resigned in what is a veiled sign to Erdogan to reconsider Turkey's Syrian policy. [...]
As a result of the most violent clashes since 2018 breaking out in southern Syria, the rivalry between Russia and Iran, which was already present in the area, has reemerged. It is being compounded by the tensions between Syria's military and air force intelligence services which have each chosen a different camp to support. [...]