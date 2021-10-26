Your account has been succesfully created.
YEMEN SYRIA

As battle for Maarib intensifies, Houthi intelligence pursues support in Damascus

The Houthi rebels are taking advantage of their recognition by Bashar Al Assad's regime to conduct active diplomacy in Damascus, and to strengthen cooperation in terms of intelligence, including a 17 October meeting with the head of Syrian military intelligence, Kifah Al Melhem. [...] (506 words)
Issue dated 26/10/2021

