YEMEN OMAN

Riyadh and Washington back Oman as mediator in Yemen conflict

As they continue to search for an impossible ceasefire in Yemen, Riyadh and Washington have given themselves until the end of the year to reach an agreement. Both capitals are relying on the mediation of Omani spymaster Mohammed Al Naamani, who is ready to talk to all parties. [...] (341 words)
Issue dated 15/10/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence
Further reading
SAUDI ARABIA OMAN 22/07/2021

Al Naamani at work behind the scenes at Omani-Saudi Arabian summit 

For his first visit abroad, Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said travelled to Neom, the new city being built by Mohammed bin Salman on the shores of the Red Sea. The details of the meeting, largely devoted to security issues, were settled by his intelligence chief, Mohammed Al Naamani. [...]
Arabia's Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) receiving Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik (L) at Neom Bay Airport.
Arabia's Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) receiving Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik (L) at Neom Bay Airport. © Bandar Aljaloud Handout/EPA/MaxPPP

