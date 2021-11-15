Read this article here:
Faced with a resurgent internal crisis, the regime in Minsk has turned on its intelligence service, the KGB, the supposed deficiences of which have been singled out for criticism by Alexander Lukashenko. This has given rise to yet another reshuffle among senior KGB personnel but the inevitable radical reform the service needs has again been put off for another day. [...]
Following a Paris appeal court's confirmation on 9 September of the four-year prison sentence pronounced against Rifaat al-Assad last year for misappropriation of Syrian state funds, members of his entourage have begun trying to get rid of their property assets in the French capital. [...]