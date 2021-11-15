Your account has been succesfully created.
SYRIA BELARUS

Minsk makes murky play to become first EU migrant smuggler

From Damascus, Minsk has constructed a web of a dozen travel agencies which recruit migrants who are eventually taken to EU borders. This is taking place against a background of rejuvenated diplomatic activity in the Middle East by Lukashenko who is keen to renew ties with his longstanding Syrian ally. [...] (800 words)
Issue dated 15/11/2021 Reading time 4 minutes

BELARUS 27/10/2021

Lukashenko holds off on inevitable KGB reform 

Faced with a resurgent internal crisis, the regime in Minsk has turned on its intelligence service, the KGB, the supposed deficiences of which have been singled out for criticism by Alexander Lukashenko. This has given rise to yet another reshuffle among senior KGB personnel but the inevitable radical reform the service needs has again been put off for another day. [...]
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.
