Syrian firms use Expo 2020 Dubai to get back into the international business scene
From Damascus, Minsk has constructed a web of a dozen travel agencies which recruit migrants who are eventually taken to EU borders. This is taking place against a background of rejuvenated diplomatic activity in the Middle East by Lukashenko who is keen to renew ties with his longstanding Syrian ally. [...]
After resuming their diplomatic relations, Damascus and Abu Dhabi are back in business with one another again in conjunction with the Universal Exhibition. Syria has a major presence for the first time since 2011 and is counting on a new bilateral business council to attract Emirati investment. [...]
As the Syrian conflict enters its final stages, the Damascus regime is preparing major contracts, much coveted by its donors, to rebuild the country. Syria's business landscape is undergoing big changes as tycoons who got rich during the war become caught up in the regime's political power struggles. [...]