SYRIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Syrian firms use Expo 2020 Dubai to get back into the international business scene

Among the Syrian artworks presented at the Syria Pavilion of the Dubai Expo is a portrait of First Lady Asma Al Assad, 14 November 2021.
The colours of Bashar Al Assad's Syria topped the bill at Expo 2020 Dubai on 14 November but Syrian companies like Cham Wings Airlines and Cham Holding were there above all for business reasons. They wanted to show that they are confident of their ability to get back into the regional business scene despite the American and European sanctions still weighing on them. [...] (535 words)
Issue dated 22/11/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

