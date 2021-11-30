Read this article here:
From Damascus, Minsk has constructed a web of a dozen travel agencies which recruit migrants who are eventually taken to EU borders. This is taking place against a background of rejuvenated diplomatic activity in the Middle East by Lukashenko who is keen to renew ties with his longstanding Syrian ally. [...]
As tensions continue to rise between the West and Russia, Ukraine wants to strengthen cooperation with Poland over anticorruption reforms and regional alternatives to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. The US is on board the move, seeing Poland as an efficient relay of its eastern European policy. [...]