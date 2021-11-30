Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES POLAND

Poland revives Washington lobbying efforts to protect its defence orders

Polish defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak attends a meeting on US troop deployment in Poland, in Krakow on 4 August 2020.
Polish defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak attends a meeting on US troop deployment in Poland, in Krakow on 4 August 2020. © Jakub Porzycki/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS
Concerned about the security of NATO's eastern border, Poland's defence ministry has hired two firms to promote its interests and military industry partnerships in Washington. [...] (422 words)
Issue dated 30/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
POLAND UKRAINE 10/05/2021

Ukraine and Poland team up anticorruption bureaus under Washington's watchful gaze 

As tensions continue to rise between the West and Russia, Ukraine wants to strengthen cooperation with Poland over anticorruption reforms and regional alternatives to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. The US is on board the move, seeing Poland as an efficient relay of its eastern European policy. [...]
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda (R) in Warsaw, Poland, 3 May 2021.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda (R) in Warsaw, Poland, 3 May 2021. © Leszek Szymanski/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Poland revives Washington lobbying efforts to protect its defence orders 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!