The CIA, MI6 and the Security Council of Russia have all recently made tracks to New Delhi, which is emerging as the world hub for intelligence trading on Afghanistan as India becomes the vital sponsor of military opposition to the Taliban. [...]
The departure of US troops is causing concern on the ground in Afghanistan as the Taliban strengthen their grip, Islamic State pursues its activities, Iran weighs in, and the Massoud era alliances reform, prompting fears of renewed violence. [...]