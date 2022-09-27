Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED STATES PAKISTAN

ISI and CIA cooperate again under Pakistani army chief of staff Qamar Javed Bajwa

Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan's army chief of staff.
Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan's army chief of staff. © Sven Hoppe/dpa/picture-alliance/Newscom/MaxPPP
The CIA and Pakistan's ISI have buried the hatchet and started cooperating again, under the auspices of Pakistan's armed forces chief, after tough negotiations between William Burns and Faiz Hamid. [...] (275 words)
Issue dated 27/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

