CHINA ISRAEL

Chinese businesswomen take on Israeli tech

As a group of Israeli entrepreneurs start their trial in Tel Aviv over the sale of dual-use goods and drones to China, business in Israel seems to be as good as ever for Chinese firms, thanks in large part to a network of Chinese businesswomen with strong connections to the state. [...] (519 words)
Issue dated 24/02/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
