ISI concerned about alliance between Islamic State in Khorasan and Pakistan's Taliban
The British intelligence services were abandoned by their then boss, foreign secretary Dominic Raab, after their incorrect assessment of the Afghan situation, yet the defence secretary, Ben Wallace, continues to defend them. The latter regards that problem as being the result of the severe damage caused by the Chilcot Inquiry on the Iraqi intervention, which crippled London's spymasters. [...]
Monopolised by the situation in Afghanistan, particularly the threat from Islamic State in Khorasan, Pakistan's intelligence service is also caught in a power struggle between the prime minister and the head of the armed forces while it awaits the appointment of a new chief. [...]
Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, which played a key role in the victory of the Talibans in Kabul, remains highly active in Europe, particularly in Germany, which is a favourite target for its technology sourcing activities. [...]
The CIA, MI6 and the Security Council of Russia have all recently made tracks to New Delhi, which is emerging as the world hub for intelligence trading on Afghanistan as India becomes the vital sponsor of military opposition to the Taliban. [...]
With the Taliban government under construction, Islamabad is determined to maintain its central role in Afghanistan's affairs and is using its intelligence service to shape the new security apparatus in Kabul. [...]