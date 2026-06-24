Soldiers from France's cyber defence regiment are carrying out rotations in Ukraine to study Russian services' methods. Working alongside CERT-UA and the SBU's Cyber Security Situation Centre, they help France learn how to protect the army's future tactical networks.
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France, Ukraine, United States
Mistral AI pursuing Palantir-style partnership with Kyiv
The French AI startup is set to deploy a team in Kyiv, with the backing of the French Defence mission there, to work with the Ukrainian Centre for Innovation and Development of Defence Technologies. Mistral AI is seeking to gain access to the DELTA ecosystem and its combat data, a move which Palantir is watching closely.
Spotlight | France, Russia
Russian cyber operatives target French nuclear deterrent communications networks
Russian actors linked to Moscow's GRU military intelligence agency are conducting cyber reconnaissance ops targeting the continuity mechanisms of France's strategic communications networks. In its sights specifically are infrastructure, personnel and service providers involved in deterrence.
Russia, Ukraine
Russia and Ukraine's elite Vympel and Alpha units go toe to toe in Pokrovsk
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France, Ukraine
French cyber-defence steps up Kyiv missions to dissect Russian malware
Teams of French specialists in defensive cyber warfare are travelling to Kyiv every month to analyse Russian malware recovered from the Ukrainian digital front. This sensitive cooperation with the GUR and the SBU has started raising concerns on the Ukrainian side.
Ukraine
Kyiv's Delta fusion system now intercepting video feeds from Russian drones
Ukraine has started to process video feeds from Russian drones intercepted by its flagship Delta data fusion system. These enemy images are broadcast live, giving Kyiv's forces an immediate read on their adversaries' intentions.
Spotlight | Ukraine
Triada Trade, the behind-the-scenes Ukrainian player bringing Western start-ups to the frontline
Alongside the BRAVE1 defence cluster, the Ukrainian firm is responsible for bringing innovative companies directly to combat units on the front line. Working with the special forces, this network is playing a key role in Kyiv's technological warfare.
France, Russia
Russian military cyberspy discreetly operating in Paris
GRU's campaign in Europe (2/2) − Moscow's armed branch for spying in Western Europe, the GRU military intelligence service, relies on a discreet agent in Paris who is an expert in interceptions and on North and South Korea.