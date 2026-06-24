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France, Ukraine
French cyber defence regiment sending specialists to learn in Ukraine

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A soldier from the French Cyber Defence Regiment, in Paris, on 6 January 2026.
A soldier from the French Cyber Defence Regiment, in Paris, on 6 January 2026. © Thomas Samson/AFP

Soldiers from France's cyber defence regiment are carrying out rotations in Ukraine to study Russian services' methods. Working alongside CERT-UA and the SBU's Cyber Security Situation Centre, they help France learn how to protect the army's future tactical networks.

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The United States Capitol in Washington, DC.
Haiti, United States Haitian think-tank hires Mercury to lobby Washington The Corporate Intelligence Gazette | France, United States Ex-ADIT employee teams with Surcouf, CIA Asia veteran, International SOS Jordan, United States Amman speeds up plans to upgrade F-16 fleet amid regional tensions
Royal Jordanian Air Force F-16 fighter jets at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan.
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The DRM military intelligence directorate stand at the International Cybersecurity Forum, in Lille, on 8 September 2021.
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