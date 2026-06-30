Australia, South Korea, United States

By opting for low-enriched uranium, domestic production, and safeguards from the International Atomic Energy Agency for its future nuclear submarine programme, Seoul is trying to keep Washington on side without abandoning its alliance with Paris. As such, the programme is emerging as a verifiable and transparent alternative to AUKUS.
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Spotlight | China, Japan, North Korea
Xi lets prospect of Japan's nuclearisation hover over Pyonyang talks
The Chinese president's silence over the nuclear issue during the summit in the North Korean capital sent a clear signal to Kim Jong-un that a return to the negotiating table with Washington is now the only way to avert a far more destabilising prospect: that of the the official nuclearisation of Japan.
Iran
Trump rebuffs French offer to take charge of Iran's uranium
In an effort to break the deadlock in US-Iran talks, several countries have offered to mediate on the thorny issue of Tehran's enriched uranium. After Moscow, Paris also offered to help, but to no avail.
France, South Korea
The limitations of the Paris-Seoul 'strategic partnership'
From the perspective of South Korean intelligence, the outcome of French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent visit to Seoul is mixed.
France, South Korea
Nuclear submarines: influential Sejong Institute's VP lays out strategic plan for French-Korean partnership
Ahead of the French president's visit to Seoul, a senior analyst at the Sejong Institute think tank close to the South Korean presidency has published an article advocating for a strategic partnership with Paris covering the entire nuclear supply chain.
France, North Korea, South Korea
Chemical weapons threat from Pyongyang spurs Paris-Seoul cooperation
Intelligence Online has learnt that a highly confidential exercise was conducted in early March in South Korea, under US leadership, in which a delegation from the French Armed Forces’ Joint CBRN Defence Centre took part.
Japan, South Korea
Tokyo and Seoul put differences on hold to placate Washington
US President Donald Trump has finally got his way after pressing Japan and South Korea to project a more constructive image of East Asia.
Spotlight | South Korea
Seoul at epicentre of Washington, Beijing and Pyongyang dealings
With Donald Trump set to return to the Asian stage and Kim Jong-un not averse to new talks, South Korea is at the centre of a three-way diplomatic game. Between Chinese ambitions, US caution and North Korean calculations, President Lee Jae-myung is trying to maintain strategic equidistance.
United Kingdom
Palantir woos AUKUS in London as pact expands focus on tech
The second pillar of the AUKUS defence alliance between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, will focus on developing new defence and intelligence capabilities using artificial intelligence. The US big data intelligence group Palantir is stepping up its presence in the UK to ensure it remains a key player in the alliance's future.
Spotlight | North Korea, Russia
Alongside troop deployments to Ukraine, Pyongyang increases infrastructure projects with Moscow
After providing early details of the planned deployment of North Korean soldiers in Ukraine, Intelligence Online can now reveal the many logistical and energy projects being secretly developed between North Korea and Russia.
North Korea, South Korea
Seoul beefs up diplomatic intelligence to extend global reach
South Korea is eager to carve out a larger role for itself on the international stage, and has created a strategy and intelligence bureau within its ministry of foreign affairs. Most of the diplomats assigned to it have experience of working on the North Korea file.
UAE, United States
UAE leaning on respected ex-Pentagon aide to build trust over its artificial intelligence ambitions
Danny Sebright, president of the US-UAE Business Council, has been helping Abu Dhabi to address Washington's concerns over its artificial intelligence plans, a reprise of his role prior to the US-UAE 123 Agreement on nuclear energy cooperation