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Australia, South Korea, United States
Seoul's future nuclear sub programme, a better deal than AUKUS?

Reading time 2 min
The South Korean Navy's conventional Shin Chaeho submarine seen here off the southern port city of Busan, on 26 September 2025.
The South Korean Navy's conventional Shin Chaeho submarine seen here off the southern port city of Busan, on 26 September 2025. © Jung Yeon-je/AFP

By opting for low-enriched uranium, domestic production, and safeguards from the International Atomic Energy Agency for its future nuclear submarine programme, Seoul is trying to keep Washington on side without abandoning its alliance with Paris. As such, the programme is emerging as a verifiable and transparent alternative to AUKUS.

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