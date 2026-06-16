France, Ukraine, United States

An advertisement for French AI startup Mistral AI displayed inside Grand Central subway station in New York, on 21 May 2026. © Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

The French AI startup is set to deploy a team in Kyiv, with the backing of the French Defence mission there, to work with the Ukrainian Centre for Innovation and Development of Defence Technologies. Mistral AI is seeking to gain access to the DELTA ecosystem and its combat data, a move which Palantir is watching closely.

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