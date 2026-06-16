France, Ukraine, United States

The French AI startup is set to deploy a team in Kyiv, with the backing of the French Defence mission there, to work with the Ukrainian Centre for Innovation and Development of Defence Technologies. Mistral AI is seeking to gain access to the DELTA ecosystem and its combat data, a move which Palantir is watching closely.
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Ukraine
Battle for top job in Ukrainian foreign intelligence
The vacancy at the head of Ukraine's SZR foreign intelligence service has triggered renewed manoeuvring within Volodymyr Zelensky's entourage. Two men have emerged as potential replacements: the ex-head of SBU domestic intelligence Vasyl Malyuk and former foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba.
France, Ukraine
Kyiv urging French defence to help relaunch drone production
Ukraine's new defence minister is trying to convince Paris to help it boost its drone production. Kyiv is specifically keen to find a French company to fill the gap in production left after Russian strikes destroyed a factory in the west of the country.
Spotlight | France, Ukraine
Emmanuel Macron's surprising calculation of French intelligence support for Ukraine
Does France really provide two-thirds of Ukraine's intelligence? The figure put forward in January by the French president has raised eyebrows - and even caused offence – among other parties involved in the conflict. We investigated.
Russia, Ukraine
Ukraine recruiting in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to strike at the heart of Russia
Besides recruiting agents for their clandestine operations from countries on Russia's periphery, Kyiv's intelligence services can also count on the millions of Ukrainians living in Russia, particularly for logistics.
Spy Way of Life | Ukraine
Abrams apparel store in Kyiv, where fighters hang out and talk shop
Located in an unassuming commercial quarter, Abrams military store has expanded rapidly during the war, in part due to shortcomings in the standard issue clothing assigned to soldiers. But many visitors here seek more than just apparel, Intelligence Online discovered on a recent visit.
Germany, Ukraine
Berlin issues warning about Palantir Ukraine project
The German military's cyber centre has warned manufacturers and federal intelligence services about the data room set up by Palantir and Ukraine's Brave1 to harness battlefield data libraries. Berlin fears a loss of control over AI models.
France, Ukraine
French cyber-defence steps up Kyiv missions to dissect Russian malware
Teams of French specialists in defensive cyber warfare are travelling to Kyiv every month to analyse Russian malware recovered from the Ukrainian digital front. This sensitive cooperation with the GUR and the SBU has started raising concerns on the Ukrainian side.
Ukraine
Kyiv's Delta fusion system now intercepting video feeds from Russian drones
Ukraine has started to process video feeds from Russian drones intercepted by its flagship Delta data fusion system. These enemy images are broadcast live, giving Kyiv's forces an immediate read on their adversaries' intentions.
Ukraine
Ukraine military's data fusion system facing user backlash
Delta, Kyiv's flagship data fusion system that coordinates drones, troops and intelligence in real time, is facing a backlash from its users. Considered slow, centralised and vulnerable, it is increasingly being rejected by combat units.