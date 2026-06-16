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France, Ukraine, United States
Mistral AI pursuing Palantir-style partnership with Kyiv

Updated on 16.06.2026 at 07:39 GMT Reading time 5 min
An advertisement for French AI startup Mistral AI displayed inside Grand Central subway station in New York, on 21 May 2026.
An advertisement for French AI startup Mistral AI displayed inside Grand Central subway station in New York, on 21 May 2026. © Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

The French AI startup is set to deploy a team in Kyiv, with the backing of the French Defence mission there, to work with the Ukrainian Centre for Innovation and Development of Defence Technologies. Mistral AI is seeking to gain access to the DELTA ecosystem and its combat data, a move which Palantir is watching closely.

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Wei Xiaodong, former chairman of the municipal committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).
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UAE, United Kingdom London's strategic advisory sector feels the pinch as Abu Dhabi's interest in Britain cools France Key bidder pushed out of strategic French air force training tender over security clearance Poland Warsaw steps up talks with European firms to free itself from Palantir

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