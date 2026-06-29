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France, Ukraine
EOS Technologie behind Paris's covert operations in Ukraine

By Grégory Priolon
Reading time 3 min
The EOS Technologie stand at the Eurosatory 2026 trade fair, which took place at Villepinte, France, from 15 to 19 June.
The EOS Technologie stand at the Eurosatory 2026 trade fair, which took place at Villepinte, France, from 15 to 19 June. © Intelligence Online

In Ukraine, the company EOS Technologie is moving forward in the wake of the 13th RDP and the DGSE Service Action. Its drones quietly support the backing that Paris provides to Ukrainian military intelligence special units, between strike operations and tactical intelligence.

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