In Ukraine, the company EOS Technologie is moving forward in the wake of the 13th RDP and the DGSE Service Action. Its drones quietly support the backing that Paris provides to Ukrainian military intelligence special units, between strike operations and tactical intelligence.
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France, Ukraine
French cyber defence regiment sending specialists to learn in Ukraine
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France
DGSE's clandestine Action Service hunts for new post-presidential chief
The French foreign intelligence service is on the lookout for a new chief to head its highly strategic Action Service. Finding the right candidate ahead of the presidential election next year has become all the more crucial in light of a potential far-right National Rally win, for which the service would have to carry out its most notorious special operations.
France, Ukraine
GUR irked at French intelligence debriefings of volunteers in Ukraine
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France, Ukraine
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