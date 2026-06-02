Europe, Russia, United States

The United States is catching Europe by surprise in Bosnia and Herzegovina, without fanfare or any clear strategy. European capitals have two days to agree on a new high representative in Sarajevo, amid conflicting pressures from Moscow and Washington. Intelligence Online delivers a behind-the-scenes account.
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