The Ukrainian special forces have officially endorsed five joint operations carried out by the Black Spark movement over the past year. The group itself claims to have carried out more.
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France, Ukraine
EOS Technologie behind Paris's covert operations in Ukraine
In Ukraine, the company EOS Technologie is moving forward in the wake of the 13th RDP and the DGSE Service Action. Its drones quietly support the backing that Paris provides to Ukrainian military intelligence special units, between strike operations and tactical intelligence.
Sweden, Ukraine
Stockholm's rising role in Ukraine's Black Sea naval war
Two Swedish companies are getting involved in Ukraine's naval conflict. SOAL Marine Group's platforms are being used in the Black Sea by Kyiv's combat divers. Mantavia, meanwhile, made the most of the Naval Forge 2026 event in the Ukrainian capital to connect with the local surface drone industry.
France, Ukraine
French cyber defence regiment sending specialists to learn in Ukraine
Soldiers from France's cyber defence regiment are carrying out rotations in Ukraine to study Russian services' methods. Working alongside CERT-UA and the SBU's Cyber Security Situation Centre, they help France learn how to protect the army's future tactical networks.
France, Ukraine, United States
Mistral AI pursuing Palantir-style partnership with Kyiv
The French AI startup is set to deploy a team in Kyiv, with the backing of the French Defence mission there, to work with the Ukrainian Centre for Innovation and Development of Defence Technologies. Mistral AI is seeking to gain access to the DELTA ecosystem and its combat data, a move which Palantir is watching closely.
Spotlight | Russia, Ukraine
Ukraine military intelligence sees rise of Chechen Rayana battalion
The GUR has in recent weeks focused its investigations on Rayana, a new unit affiliated with Chechen Akhmat special forces that has started deploying FPV drones and electronic warfare capabilities across sections of the front.
Iran, Russia
Shahed-136: Kyiv says Russia stepping up Iran technology transfers
Ukrainian military intelligence has reported a sharp uptick in scientific cooperation between Moscow and Tehran around the Shahed-136 programme. Discussions are centred on Russia's Verba missiles, tested onboard the drones in Ukraine, as well as new sensors and on-board AI.
Russia, Ukraine, United States
Ex-Blackwater trains pro-Kyiv Russian volunteers
Russian volunteers fighting on the Ukrainian side have benefited from the expertise of Erik Prince's private American military company Academi, the former Blackwater.
Russia, Ukraine, United States
Kyiv ups political pressure in Washington via Russian opposition
Exiled Russian group the Congress of People's Deputies is campaigning under Kyiv's auspices for regime change in Moscow and now has an emissary on Capitol Hill, Alexei Sobchenko, a Soviet refugee who has worked for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the State Department and the US embassy in Moscow.