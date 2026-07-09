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Russia, Ukraine
Black Spark, leading Kyiv's sabotage operations in Russia

Reading time 2 min
Gazprombank's former deputy chairman Igor Volobuyev, Black Spark's sole public figure, in Kyiv, on 28 April 2022.
Gazprombank's former deputy chairman Igor Volobuyev, Black Spark's sole public figure, in Kyiv, on 28 April 2022. © Gleb Garanich/Reuters

The Ukrainian special forces have officially endorsed five joint operations carried out by the Black Spark movement over the past year. The group itself claims to have carried out more.

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20% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 1d and 9h to take advantage of it

Consult our offers

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 10/07/2026

Headlines

Mike Burgess, Director of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO).
Spotlight | Australia, China Beijing slams ‘hyped falsehoods' as Australia weighs intelligence priorities Africa, France Police memo warning against Wagner defector seeking asylum in France fuels ongoing administrative battle
Russian mercenary group Wagner's logo on a Central African Republic army soldier's uniform, in Bouboui, Central African Republic, on 1 March 2025.
Indonesia London advisory firms approached in campaign to free former minister Nadiem Makarim
Former Indonesian education minister Nadiem Makarim at the Indonesian Corruption Court in Jakarta, on 30 June 2026.
France From UAE to Kosovo, French ambassadorial transfers in full swing
French foreign affairs minister Jean-Noël Barrot (right) and President Emmanuel Macron at the Quai d’Orsay in Paris, on 9 October 2025.

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