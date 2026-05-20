Bulgaria, Greece, United States

The current US ambassador to Greece is working to secure a deal which would involve American, Greek and Bulgarian energy companies.
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United States
Ex-US counterterrorism official enlisted to help lift sanctions on Chinese telecom firm
Chinese telecommunications firm XH Smart Tech is leaning on a former top US counterterrorism official to lobby for the removal of US government sanctions, which were imposed over its ties to a Russian bank card manufacturer.
Spotlight, Deep Dive | United States
From Paris to Washington: the new faces of 'America First' diplomacy
"America First" diplomacy (3/4) – From Marco Rubio to Charles Kushner, a deep dive into the radical transformation of the State Department under Donald Trump. This third episode looks at the new guard of diplomats spreading MAGA ideology in Washington and around the world.
Spotlight | United States
Washington looks to sports diplomacy for soft power bounceback
US lawmakers are working on ways to halt the decline in US diplomatic influence. They see opportunities in the major global sporting events the country is set to host between now and 2034.
Pakistan, United States
Defence, rare earths, financial intelligence: Islamabad's all-out lobbying offensive in Washington
The Pakistani military has in recent weeks taken control of the communiction channel with the Trump administration. Its diplomatic efforts are supported by the numerous consulting firms that the Islamabad government has employed to open doors in the US capital.