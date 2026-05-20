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Bulgaria, Greece, United States
US ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle pushing transatlantic LNG deal

By Matt Bernardini and Morgane Fert-Malka
Reading time 2 minutes
US President Donald Trump greets the US ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle, during a ceremony marking Greek Independence Day in Washington, on 26 March 2026.
US President Donald Trump greets the US ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle, during a ceremony marking Greek Independence Day in Washington, on 26 March 2026. © Will Oliver/Pool/MaxPPP

The current US ambassador to Greece is working to secure a deal which would involve American, Greek and Bulgarian energy companies.

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