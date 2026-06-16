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UAE, United Kingdom
London's strategic advisory sector feels the pinch as Abu Dhabi's interest in Britain cools

By Michael Sweeney
Reading time 3 min

UAE diplomats and investment officials are making fewer visits to the UK, advisory sector sources say, after deciding the country is unfriendly to its sovereign wealth money and with a problematic stance on tackling political Islam.

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Wei Xiaodong, former chairman of the municipal committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).
Spotlight | China Wei Xiaodong affair upends Beijing's powerful elite Deep Dive | China, European Union From seduction to disdain, EU diplomacy grapples with China
Brussels, a hub for Chinese spies (1/3).
France Key bidder pushed out of strategic French air force training tender over security clearance France, Ukraine, United States Mistral AI pursuing Palantir-style partnership with Kyiv
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Poland Warsaw steps up talks with European firms to free itself from Palantir

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