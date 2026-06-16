UAE, United Kingdom

UAE diplomats and investment officials are making fewer visits to the UK, advisory sector sources say, after deciding the country is unfriendly to its sovereign wealth money and with a problematic stance on tackling political Islam.
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UAE
Abu Dhabi seeks PR support on Sudan file
Having long kept its own counsel regarding events in Khartoum, the UAE has decided to take a more front-footed approach to explaining its geo-strategic positioning, and its fight against political Islam, sources told Intelligence Online.
United Kingdom
Foreign office had to 'man-manage' ex-prince Andrew
A UK police investigation of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct while in public office is looking at the former prince's contacts during foreign trips. Former officials say some meetings were part of a damage limitation strategy by the foreign office simply to keep the prince busy.
Turkey, UAE
Generation 5, Abu Dhabi's latest tool to do business with Turkish defence
The UAE is deepening its relations with many Turkish companies as it tries to build up its own defence industry. A low-profile player linked to Calidus is now coming to the fore.
Saudi Arabia, UAE
Speculation mounts over media briefing war between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh
A succession of exposés concerning the Emirati and Saudi response to Iranian aggression has been fuelling speculation over negative PR campaigns.
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Masdar's PR, DGSI's former 'Q', back to ADIT, GEOS in Guatemala
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.