Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
France‘Advanced deterrence' under discussion since 2023
ChinaCCP sends agents to contain Myanmar rebels
FranceSenior DGSE India expert leaves for private sector
Netherlands/ItalyFormer AIVD head joins Dataflow Security board
RussiaPutin loses intelligence coordination architect
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The Agencies' Gazette
US Treasury intel and AI, US Air Force in Paris, CCP pragmatic, DGSE jury's AI critiques
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
USTreasury intelligence seeks to expand AI use
FranceUS Air Force steps up Paris presence
ChinaBeijing remains pragmatic despite postponed Trump trip
FranceAI scores poorly with DGSE recruiters
France
French foreign intel considers reducing number of overseas offices
Intelligence Online has learned that the French DGSE foreign intelligence agency will close or downsize some 10 overseas posts in mid-2026. Several of these offices are in Africa and Asia-Pacific.
China, Myanmar
Chinese spies and military moving into Myanmar's Rakhine State
Despite Myanmar's ongoing civil war, Rohingya refugees are starting to return to Rakhine State from crowded camps in Bangladesh. China's Ministry of State Security and the People's Liberation Army appear to be orchestrating the final stage of a plan to secure the CCP's vital Indian Ocean interests.
Spotlight | China, France, Japan, Singapore, United States
All eyes on DGSE's move into Indo-Pacific
The former head of French external intelligence agency, the DGSE, is opening an office in Singapore to help it expand its presence in the region. China is keeping a close watch, as are France's European and US allies.
Spotlight | Russia
Afinogenov serves as intermediary between Novatek, Total and Russian security services
Dmitry Afinogenov, an intermediary between the Kremlin and Novatek, the lead company on the Arctic Yamal project, was reupped as a member of the Russian National Security Council's scientific committee on 11 May.