The French dark web research specialist has been in administration since May. It is in talks with potential buyers ahead of the French commercial court's final verdict.
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Leading French private intel firm offered to 'bring DGSE spymaster' to one of its clients
A French court ruling has shed light on the services promised by strategy and influence consultancy ESL & Network – part of ADIT Group. It offered to organise a conference attended by the boss of France's DGSE foreign intelligence service as well as two ministers.
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ChapsVision snaps up Corexalys's OSINT business
The latest French intelligence tool that the big data specialist has its eye on is the software development unit set up by French corporate intelligence firm Corexalys.
Spotlight | France
Despite uncertainties, French Olympic Games security tech unit thinking long-term
Security technology experimentation being conducted by French startups ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris could lead to a permanent laboratory being set up, despite ongoing difficulties.
France
Atos Digital Security to chaperone Aleph on cybersecurity market
Thanks to its latest fundraising operation, French dark web investigations specialist Aleph Networks has found itself an ideal partner for its move into the cybersecurity market: Atos Digital Security, the cyber security arm of France's IT group Atos.