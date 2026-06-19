The French foreign intelligence service is on the lookout for a new chief to head its highly strategic Action Service. Finding the right candidate ahead of the presidential election next year has become all the more crucial in light of a potential far-right National Rally win, for which the service would have to carry out its most notorious special operations.

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