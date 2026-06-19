The French foreign intelligence service is on the lookout for a new chief to head its highly strategic Action Service. Finding the right candidate ahead of the presidential election next year has become all the more crucial in light of a potential far-right National Rally win, for which the service would have to carry out its most notorious special operations.
Read also
France
New leader appointed for key French electronic warfare unit
The French army's 54th Signals Regiment, tasked with conducting attacks on enemy radio networks, is to get a new commander. This appointment comes at a time when France is seeking to bolster its electronic warfare capabilities.
The Agencies' Gazette
Service Action, US budget, Pro-Orban think-tank, Royal United Services Institute
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.