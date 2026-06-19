Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

France
DGSE's clandestine Action Service hunts for new post-presidential chief

Reading time 2 min

The French foreign intelligence service is on the lookout for a new chief to head its highly strategic Action Service. Finding the right candidate ahead of the presidential election next year has become all the more crucial in light of a potential far-right National Rally win, for which the service would have to carry out its most notorious special operations.

Read also

The Agencies' Gazette
Service Action, US budget, Pro-Orban think-tank, Royal United Services Institute

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

FranceChange of guard at DGSE Cercottes camp

USSharp rise in intelligence budget requests

EuropePro-Orban influence network to condemn 'European propaganda machines' in Brussels

United KingdomBritain's great and good at RUSI international law talk
LogoSubscribers only 09.06.2025

Headlines

Ali al-Thawadi, Qatar’s adviser on strategic affairs at the UN headquarters in New York, on 11 September 2025.
Spymaster | Qatar After Gaza, Qatari 'dealmaker' Ali al-Thawadi eyes second win with Iran file Belgium, France, Vietnam Hanoi uses diplomacy and its 'united front' to tap into Europe's AI and nuclear tech China Beijing beefs up strategic coastline surveillance
A view of Rizhao Port in the Chinese province of Shandong, overlooking the Yellow Sea, on 1 September 2025.
United States, Uzbekistan Little-known US group buys Uzbek state-owned telecom firm for $350m

Related topics to this article

Headlines

Ali al-Thawadi, Qatar’s adviser on strategic affairs at the UN headquarters in New York, on 11 September 2025.
Spymaster | Qatar After Gaza, Qatari 'dealmaker' Ali al-Thawadi eyes second win with Iran file Belgium, France, Vietnam Hanoi uses diplomacy and its 'united front' to tap into Europe's AI and nuclear tech China Beijing beefs up strategic coastline surveillance
A view of Rizhao Port in the Chinese province of Shandong, overlooking the Yellow Sea, on 1 September 2025.
United States, Uzbekistan Little-known US group buys Uzbek state-owned telecom firm for $350m

Related topics to this article

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!