General Jean-Christophe Béchon, head of the French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu’s military cabinet is widely tipped to be appointed to the General Inspectorate of the Armed Forces (IGA).
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France
International comms surveillance: interceptions watchdog gets technical boost from DGSE
France's CNCTR independent interception watchdog filed its 2025 activity report to the government and presented it to members of the DPR parliamentary intelligence delegation on 25 June. The body concluded that the document had clarified its understanding in terms of surveillance and international communications.
France
Race is on to find new DRM military intelligence chief
General Jacques Langlade de Montgros, who has headed France's DRM military intelligence since 2022, is shortly set to be appointed Chief of the Army Staff. The favourite candidate to succeed him now appears to be falling behind in favour of the French army's second in command.
France, United States
Palantir vs. French PM: behind the scenes of a tit for tat PR war
The US giant claims that its agreement with the DGSI is set to continue, even after French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu's 16 June announcement that the contract in question has been awarded to Chapsvision. This PR war pitting Palantir against Paris ignores the complex practical realities.
France
Rift widens between French defence ministers amid geopolitical crises
Relations between the French armed forces minister Catherine Vautrin, and her deputy, Alice Rufo, have been frosty since the start of the year, against a backdrop of back-to-back geopolitical crises.