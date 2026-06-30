Three key roles are currently vacant at France's DGSI domestic intelligence service, Intelligence Online has learned.
Read also
France
Academic honours ceremony in Paris draws cream of French security establishment
The presentation of the 'palme académique' to TV consultant Guillaume Farde, at a ceremony held at the prestigious Sciences Po university in central Paris, brought together numerous officials from the intelligence services, the police and the army.
France
French intel priorities to include Islamist separatism and 'entryism'
As indicated by the recent commission of inquiry into links between radical Islam and political parties, the French government is seeking to expand special surveillance techniques to combat 'entryism'.
Deep Dive | France
Russia, Emmanuel Macron's sin of pride
Macron the spymaster, part 6/7 – France's youngest ever president, Emmanuel Macron, is also the one who has taken the greatest interest in intelligence. In the sixth part of this series, Intelligence Online looks back at the president's lost bet with Moscow.
Spymaster | France
Thierry Matta, enduring chamberlain of France's DGSI
Director-generals come and go, but Thierry Matta remains. While never in the limelight, he keeps the DGSI running from the shadows. We shed some light on the éminence grise who has reigned over French domestic intelligence for more than a decade.