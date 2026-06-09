European Union, Russia

The European Union is increasing the pressure on countries accused of facilitating the trade in sanctioned Russian oil, and Yaoundé is now taking steps to end the "fraudulent" use of its flag. Whilst the EU bears the political cost of this move, several member states are working behind the scenes to lend Brussels a hand.
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Spotlight | Russia, Turkey
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Iran, UAE
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