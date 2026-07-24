Despite the current instability in Ukraine's defence apparatus, investment sector sources said there is growing interest among venture capital funds in entering the Ukrainian defence space.
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Saudi Arabia, Ukraine
Aramco seeks Ukrainian expertise to counter Tehran's Shahed-136 drones
With energy infrastructure in the Gulf increasingly targeted by drone strikes, Saudi oil giant Aramco is quietly exploring technologies developed by Kyiv on the battlefield. Discussions are already underway with contacts close to Ukrainian military intelligence.
France, Ukraine
Dronivka, a new Franco-Ukrainian operator in battle for drone market
Linked to Arnaud Dassier, the Dronivka project aims to eke out a place for itself in the drone market, between Kyiv and Paris. Financed through his Koryos fund, it seeks to compete with established players such as DCI, whose former CEO, Samuel Fringant, has reportedly been approached.