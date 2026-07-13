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Russia
Russian shadow fleet getting bolder

By Théo Sou
Reading time 2 min
The port of Lome in Togo, where the sanctioned Russian-flagged cargo ship Mikhail Britnev dropped anchor on 9 July 2026.
The port of Lome in Togo, where the sanctioned Russian-flagged cargo ship Mikhail Britnev dropped anchor on 9 July 2026. © Nicolas Remene/Le Pictorium/Reuters

The sanctioned vessels of the Russian ghost fleet have become bolder in their efforts to evade Western sanctions. They are being monitored ever more closely by the EU, NATO and European armed forces as a result.

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