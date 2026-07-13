The sanctioned vessels of the Russian ghost fleet have become bolder in their efforts to evade Western sanctions. They are being monitored ever more closely by the EU, NATO and European armed forces as a result.
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Spotlight | Russia, Turkey, Ukraine
Turkish hub at heart of Ukraine and Europe's hunt for Russia's shadow fleet
Thanks to unprecedented cooperation, EU member states' and Kyiv intelligence services have found that Turkey has become a hub for Russia's shadow fleet. A network of companies in Istanbul now provides Moscow's preferred way to smuggle oil, an activity that remains legal under Turkish law.
European Union, Russia
Brussels seeks to tighten noose around Moscow's shadow fleet
The European Union is increasing the pressure on countries accused of facilitating the trade in sanctioned Russian oil, and Yaoundé is now taking steps to end the "fraudulent" use of its flag. Whilst the EU bears the political cost of this move, several member states are working behind the scenes to lend Brussels a hand.
Spotlight | Russia, Turkey
Russia rejigs covert military shipping via Turkey
European intelligence services are closely monitoring Moscow's latest manoeuvres to circumvent Western sanctions on its shadow fleet. A cargo ship operating out of Turkey has particularly caught their attention.
Russia
The 'Night Glory', part of Russia's ghost fleet, is in safe hands
The vessel, which is under European sanctions, has two passengers from the Russian military on board, tasked with ensuring its security.