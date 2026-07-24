The attorney, who is also currently representing the director of the FBI, Kash Patel, has recently taken on several intelligence-linked clients. One of them is a Republican congressional candidate working at building a liaison between Washington and Havana.
Read also
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Éric Léandri splits with comms partner, ex-CIA launches into 'Quantum consulting', former CIA worked for Iskandar Safa
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
Abu Dhabi Éric Léandri splits with comms partner after financial spat
WashingtonSenior CIA official launches into ‘quantum consulting'
WashingtonFormer CIA official reveals work for Iskandar Safa
Spotlight | United States
Inside the body that'll help Trump shape his intelligence policy
For his President's Intelligence Advisory Board, Donald Trump has chosen a raft of individuals more notable for their loyalty to the new administration than for their experience in the field or in national security.
United States
Washington's foreign interference flagging headache
US intelligence's new centre for detecting foreign interference is facing its first test. In the run-up to November's presidential election, it must coordinate the analysis of such threats and make itself heard by the general public and decision-makers.