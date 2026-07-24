United States

Lawyer Jesse Binnall giving evidence on 16 December 2020 at a hearing about the US 2020 election campaign. © Greg Nash/Pool via CNP/MaxPPP

The attorney, who is also currently representing the director of the FBI, Kash Patel, has recently taken on several intelligence-linked clients. One of them is a Republican congressional candidate working at building a liaison between Washington and Havana.

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