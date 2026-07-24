United States

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Former Trump lawyer Jesse Binnall advising key figure in Cuban influence campaign

LogoSubscribers only By Matt Bernardini
Reading time 2 min
Lawyer Jesse Binnall giving evidence on 16 December 2020 at a hearing about the US 2020 election campaign.
Lawyer Jesse Binnall giving evidence on 16 December 2020 at a hearing about the US 2020 election campaign. © Greg Nash/Pool via CNP/MaxPPP

The attorney, who is also currently representing the director of the FBI, Kash Patel, has recently taken on several intelligence-linked clients. One of them is a Republican congressional candidate working at building a liaison between Washington and Havana.

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Headlines

France, Russia, Ukraine Border police refuse Ukraine national's entry into France Spy Way of Life | France Sea, spies and sun on French Riviera training ground
A view of Marseille in southern France.
France, North Korea Paris court upholds forced retirement of Senate official deemed too close to Pyongyang
A view of the Senate in Paris on 11 November 2022.
Ukraine European private capital eyes Ukrainian defence tech

Related topics to this article

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