France, North Korea

A view of the Senate in Paris on 11 November 2022. © Alexis Sciard/IP3 Press/MaxPPP

A French Senate official was forced into compulsory retirement in 2023 after being accused by the country's domestic intelligence service of passing on "strategic" information to North Korea. Although that case was dropped, a court has rejected the official's request for reinstatement.

This article may be accessed by subscribers In order to ensure high-quality and independent journalism, Intelligence Online relies solely on subscriptions from its readers, with no advertising, no events and no consulting work.



Several offers are available depending on your particular reading needs Consult our offers Already have an account? Log in Do you want a free trial before subscribing? Create your free account Discover our work by making use of the following possibilities: daily newsletters, a selection of free articles, keyword alerts. Do you want a free trial before subscribing? create a free account Create an account