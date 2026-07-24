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France, North Korea
Paris court upholds forced retirement of Senate official deemed too close to Pyongyang

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A view of the Senate in Paris on 11 November 2022.
A view of the Senate in Paris on 11 November 2022. © Alexis Sciard/IP3 Press/MaxPPP

A French Senate official was forced into compulsory retirement in 2023 after being accused by the country's domestic intelligence service of passing on "strategic" information to North Korea. Although that case was dropped, a court has rejected the official's request for reinstatement.

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