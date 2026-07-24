A French Senate official was forced into compulsory retirement in 2023 after being accused by the country's domestic intelligence service of passing on "strategic" information to North Korea. Although that case was dropped, a court has rejected the official's request for reinstatement.
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France
DGSI investigates IT assistant at General Secretariat for European Affairs
Interdit d'accès aux documents classifiés “Secret” en octobre 2023, un assistant informatique a vu son recours devant le tribunal administratif rejeté le 11 juin.
France, North Korea
Conseil d'Etat ends French Senate president's appeal over Pyongyang spying affair
France's supreme court of administrative justice has rejected a last-ditch appeal filed by Senate President Gérard Larcher against the return to service of Benoît Quennedey, whom the DGSI once accused of spying for North Korea.
France, Russia
French official worked in Moscow embassy without clearance for two years
Despite not having his request for defence clearance processed, a French civil servant was able to work in the embassy in Moscow for two years. His request has since been denied on account of potential Islamist acquaintances, in an episode that highlights the weaknesses of France's intelligence vetting processes.
Spotlight | France, Ukraine
French intelligence service kiboshes naturalisation of Ukrainian potential asset
Despite Paris's support for Kyiv, France's domestic intelligence service remains concerned about counter-espionage. France's refusal to grant citizenship to a Ukrainian professor, based on a note from the DGSI, shines a spotlight on the service's interests in Ukraine's State representations in the French capital.