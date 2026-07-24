Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous places to meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. As the summer break approaches, Intelligence Online this week heads to Marseille and Nice, where French and allied spies are stepping up arduous training sessions around the sun-drenched beaches.
Tourists are not the only ones enjoying the delights of the Mediterranean during this sweltering month of July. Far from their native North Sea, a handful of officers from the Netherlands' AIVD foreign intelligence service has been enjoying the warm waters off Marseille in recent weeks. They were not just there to explore the calanques cliffs or the
Read also
Spotlight | France, United Kingdom
'Le Crunch' rubgy face-off fosters ritual DGSE-MI6 meet
For over a decade, French and British intelligence chiefs have made a habit of attending the Six Nations rugby tournament match between France and England, sitting together in the stands. The next face-off on Saturday at the Stade de France near Paris is no exception.
Spy Way of Life | France
James Bond's last secrets on the French Riviera, part 5: SPECTRE's eclectic decor
This summer, Intelligence Online invites readers to explore the legendary sites of the French Riviera and follow in the footsteps of Britain's most famous fictitious spy: 007. Here we rediscover the eclectic interiors of the Rothschild villa at Cap Ferrat, a jewel of the French Riviera.
Spy Way of Life | France
James Bond's last secrets on the French Riviera, part 4: the real route for the iconic car chase
This summer, Intelligence Online invites readers to explore the legendary sites of the French Riviera and follow in the footsteps of Britain's most famous fictitious spy: 007. A bottle of Bollinger is always on hand to celebrate Mr Bond's exploits.
Spy Way of Life | Monaco
James Bond's last secrets on the French Riviera, part 3: Monte-Carlo eternal
This summer, Intelligence Online invites readers to explore the legendary sites of the French Riviera and follow in the footsteps of Britain's most famous fictitious spy: 007.
Spy Way of Life | France
James Bond's last secrets on French Riviera, part 2: in search of the mystery shot
This summer, Intelligence Online invites readers to explore the legendary sites of the French Riviera and follow in the footsteps of Britain's most famous fictitious spy: 007. Here we uncover a setting from one of the Bond movies that has long baffled fans.
Spy Way of Life | France
James Bond's last secrets on the French Riviera, part 1: the scene at the Hôtel du Cap
This summer, Intelligence Online invites readers to explore the legendary sites of the French Riviera and follow in the footsteps of Britain's most famous fictitious spy: 007. Here we meet fake spies, and real oligarchs...