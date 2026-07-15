The war in Ukraine and growing interest in intelligence across the EU is boosting its satellite centre, whose budget continues to rise. The agency is betting on member countries' increasing appetite for sovereign imagery and analysis to rival its Washington counterpart.
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Deep Dive | China, European Union
From seduction to disdain, EU diplomacy grapples with China
The European Union's diplomatic arm under Josep Borrell took its relationship with Beijing so far that several senior Commission officials got their fingers burnt. There has however been a noticeable hardening of the stance towards China since the arrival of his successor, Kaja Kallas.
Spotlight | European Union, Poland
Plans for Frontex's Quick Reaction Force shaping up
Pushed by its chief Hans Leijtens, the EU border agency Frontex has delayed plans to set up a Quick Reaction Force due to several member states' concerns about sufficient guarantees. The new force should, however, be launched over the coming months.
European Union, Russia
Brussels seeks to tighten noose around Moscow's shadow fleet
The European Union is increasing the pressure on countries accused of facilitating the trade in sanctioned Russian oil, and Yaoundé is now taking steps to end the "fraudulent" use of its flag. Whilst the EU bears the political cost of this move, several member states are working behind the scenes to lend Brussels a hand.
Europe
EU faces intelligence capacity challenges
While European countries' determination to improve intelligence-sharing is providing more data for EU intelligence, the EU continues to lack its own independent means, which would free it from the whims of national governments.
Europe
Frontex splashes about to find a GEOINT provider for maritime surveillance
The deadline for a call for tenders regarding the supply of geospatial and imagery intelligence, as well as geographic information systems, has been pushed back. Which hints towards potential candidates.