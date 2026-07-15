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European Union
EU's satellite centre goes from strength to strength

By Matthieu Fauroux
Reading time 3 min
SatCen director Louis Tillier, at a European Space Agency ministerial meeting in Bremen, Germany, on 26 November 2025.
SatCen director Louis Tillier, at a European Space Agency ministerial meeting in Bremen, Germany, on 26 November 2025. © Clemens Bilan/EPA/MaxPPP

The war in Ukraine and growing interest in intelligence across the EU is boosting its satellite centre, whose budget continues to rise. The agency is betting on member countries' increasing appetite for sovereign imagery and analysis to rival its Washington counterpart.

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