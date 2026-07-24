France, Russia, Ukraine

A Ukrainian woman who arrived in Nice on a flight from Chisinau in May was unable to discover the French Riviera in its summer splendour after officials denied her access to the territory.
Read also
Spotlight | Europe
Costs swell for 'Putin tribunal' in The Hague as Russian threat rises
The Netherlands, where the new Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine is based, has asked for extra funding to boost its defences against threats of interference and espionage from the main defendant, Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Mexico, Poland
Warsaw hunting Sinaloa cartel's clandestine chemists
Polish intelligence, with the help of the US Drug Enforcement Administration, is tracking members of the Mexican Sinaloa criminal organisation who have been sent into the country. These methamphetamine experts are trying to turn Poland into a laboratory for drug trafficking.