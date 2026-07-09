Africa, France

A whistle blower who collaborated with Russian paramilitary group Wagner in Central African Republic and was then exfiltrated to France in 2024 has seen his asylum seekers' application rejected by the French authorities. His case has been at the heart of a tussle within the French administration ever since.
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Africa, Russia, Ukraine
Romanian paramilitaries swell ranks of Russian army and Africa Corps
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Secret tussle around an ex-DGSE at the Quai d'Orsay revealed
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Russia
Under pressure from Kyiv, Moscow forced to adapt its military influence abroad
After being infiltrated by Western intelligence agencies and experiencing mixed success in various theatres of operation, the former Wagner paramilitary group could soon come under the direct control of the Russian presidential administration.
Spotlight | France, Russia
Wagner whistleblower gives French authorities first win in war against Russian disinformation
The Élysée and French intelligence services had been dealt nothing but blows in France's information wars with Moscow. But a repentant former Wagner employee in Africa, ready to disclose what he knows about the Russian propaganda machine, provided them with an unprecedented media and political victory.