United Kingdom, United States

Since President Trump's return to power, clear differences have emerged in London and Washington's sanctions strategies. But officials say the departments in both countries continue to work tightly together.
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Spotlight | European Union, Greece
Athens's cautious stance towards Russian shadow fleet irks
Brussels and Paris
The Greek government's gingerly approach towards enforcing controls against Russia's shadow fleet has irked several European capitals. But Athens is having to strike a delicate balance between sparing its thriving shipping industry and contributing to EU efforts against Moscow.
Spotlight | Europe, Middle East, Russia, Ukraine
Gulf emirs, warring presidents and discreet envoys: a G7 summit guest list fraught with tension
Several Gulf leaders as well as officials involved in the Russia-Ukraine war are set to attend the G7 summit, which opens on 15 June in France against a backdrop of heightened international tensions.
European Union, Russia
Brussels seeks to tighten noose around Moscow's shadow fleet
The European Union is increasing the pressure on countries accused of facilitating the trade in sanctioned Russian oil, and Yaoundé is now taking steps to end the "fraudulent" use of its flag. Whilst the EU bears the political cost of this move, several member states are working behind the scenes to lend Brussels a hand.