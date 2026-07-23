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SVR's economic and industrial intelligence unit appoints new head

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A deputy director of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service has been appointed economic and industrial intelligence chief at the Russian export control commission, amid a reshuffle at the very top of the agency.

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The Agencies' Gazette
French spy's daughter and SVR, French combat swimming facilities, Hanoi and French security archives, CCP and rare earths

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

RussiaGeorges Pâques's daughter guest of honour at CIS intelligence vets' reunion

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France/VietnamGeneral Secretary of VCP seeks French security archive access

ChinaCCP wants citizens to whistleblow on unregulated rare earth mining
LogoSubscribers only 06.07.2026

Headlines

Design rendering for a semiconductor facility which Cosmico planned to build with local and Chinese partners near Khalifa Port, in Abu Dhabi.
China, Oman, UAE Chinese fab entrepreneur wooing Oman pursued in Dubai courts by ex-investor France, Ukraine Alta Ares facing strong competition from Ukrainian drone firms
A screen showing video footage filmed by an Alta Ares drone, displayed at the 55th Paris Air Show at Paris-Le Bourget Airport in France, on 18 June 2025.
China Boom in Chinese forged documents turns into espionage issue
Material presented during a press conference for an operation against a cross-border criminal network trafficking forged documents, at police headquarters in Wan Chai, Hong Kong, on 20 September 2023.
Spotlight | Yemen Houthis redeploy assets to bolster Saudi port blockade
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree delivering a televised statement in Sana’a, Yemen, on 20 July 2026.
France A former customs intel chief takes reins of customs coastguard directorate

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Headlines

Design rendering for a semiconductor facility which Cosmico planned to build with local and Chinese partners near Khalifa Port, in Abu Dhabi.
China, Oman, UAE Chinese fab entrepreneur wooing Oman pursued in Dubai courts by ex-investor France, Ukraine Alta Ares facing strong competition from Ukrainian drone firms
A screen showing video footage filmed by an Alta Ares drone, displayed at the 55th Paris Air Show at Paris-Le Bourget Airport in France, on 18 June 2025.
China Boom in Chinese forged documents turns into espionage issue
Material presented during a press conference for an operation against a cross-border criminal network trafficking forged documents, at police headquarters in Wan Chai, Hong Kong, on 20 September 2023.
Spotlight | Yemen Houthis redeploy assets to bolster Saudi port blockade
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree delivering a televised statement in Sana’a, Yemen, on 20 July 2026.
France A former customs intel chief takes reins of customs coastguard directorate

Related topics to this article

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