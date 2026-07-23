A deputy director of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service has been appointed economic and industrial intelligence chief at the Russian export control commission, amid a reshuffle at the very top of the agency.
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French spy's daughter and SVR, French combat swimming facilities, Hanoi and French security archives, CCP and rare earths
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
RussiaGeorges Pâques's daughter guest of honour at CIS intelligence vets' reunion
FranceFacility for training combat swimmers in hand-to-hand combat
France/VietnamGeneral Secretary of VCP seeks French security archive access
ChinaCCP wants citizens to whistleblow on unregulated rare earth mining
Russia
SVR management reshuffle
Several senior officials in Russia's foreign intelligence service (SVR) have been replaced.
Spotlight | Russia
Russian intelligence has eyes and ears on military research
Military research institutes are key players in the war in Ukraine and an integral part of the Kremlin's strategy to establish an entirely local manufacturing chain. Intelligence services are all the more vigilant about potential R&D-related leaks.