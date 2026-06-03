President Ilham Aliyev decided not to pardon a Frenchman convicted of spying on the occasion of Azerbiajan's national day. His case has become entangled in a web of political manoeuvring and bilateral demands.
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Paris planning for greater security cooperation with Yerevan post election
France is eager for Armenia to definitively shift to a pro-Western stance. In a bid to keep Yerevan on side, Paris is sending a new ambassador with an intelligence background, and planning for its foreign minister to visit the country shortly after the upcoming legislative elections.
Azerbaijan, France
Baku opponents join forces ahead of high-stakes French trial for Azerbaijani regime
The trial for the attempted murder of Azerbaijani blogger Mahammad Mirzali is due to begin in French courts in late May, and the Baku opposition figure is currently gathering witness statements. A former employee of Baku's DTX domestic security service is among them.
Azerbaijan, France
Behind the scenes of Paris-Baku negotiations, with London, to release French nationals held there
Against the backdrop of the war in Iran, the recent diplomatic thaw between France and Azerbaijan could signal the resumption of talks to release French nationals held in Baku. Intelligence Online can reveal what's at stake in this new round of negotiations.
Azerbaijan, France
Paris and Baku rekindle strategic dialogue as Middle East crisis escalates
The Iran conflict has spurred France and Azerbaijan to resume talks at the highest level. Tehran's northern neighbour, which has been Mossad's rear base in the region for many years, has so far been largely overlooked, or miraculously spared, by Iranian reprisals.