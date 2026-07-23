China's fake documents market has moved well beyond local ID mills into a cyber, transnational network that has alerted China's state security organs.
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China, European Union, France
Unravelling Guoanbu's 'LinkedIn' scheme to steal strategic European secrets
Guoanbu goes fishing for secrets (2/3) – China's Ministry of State Security, which has been revealed to use fake LinkedIn accounts to gather sensitive information, has widened its net, expanding from the fields of research and defence to targeting more strategic circles, particularly in Brussels and NATO.
China, European Union, France
Chinese spies fish for high-profile European targets via fake LinkedIn profiles
Guoanbu goes fishing for secrets (1/3) - European countries have identified a large-scale operation run by the Chinese Ministry of State Security to obtain sensitive and even classified information via fake accounts on social networking sites.
Spy Way of Life | China
The Yin Xi teahouse in Shanghai, where Guoanbu officials mix intimidation with pleasure
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens to meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online explores Yin Xi in Shanghai, a favourite tea room amongst Guoanbu officials in China.
Spotlight | China, Taiwan
President Lai Ching-te frets over China's use of triads to spy on Taiwan
The trials of spies who targeted the Taiwanese president and his adviser Joseph Wu exposed glaring security flaws at the heart of Taiwanese power, including mafia infiltration and lax background checks on key personnel.
China, France
Vatradecoin, the massive scam that reveals how active Chinese mafias are in France
Around 50 people in France have been collectively defrauded of more than €2.6m via a sophisticated online scam set up by Asian triads. Intelligence Online reveals the workings of an increasingly widespread phenomenon that has French intelligence on the alert.