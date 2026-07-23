China, Oman, UAE

Chao Yi-Long, who has been negotiating a semiconductor venture with Muscat, abandoned a similar project in the UAE after government-commissioned due diligence raised concerns. Last year Chao's Emirati business partner filed an official legal warning against him.
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