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France, Ukraine
Alta Ares facing strong competition from Ukrainian drone firms

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A screen showing video footage filmed by an Alta Ares drone, displayed at the 55th Paris Air Show at Paris-Le Bourget Airport in France, on 18 June 2025.
A screen showing video footage filmed by an Alta Ares drone, displayed at the 55th Paris Air Show at Paris-Le Bourget Airport in France, on 18 June 2025. © Julien de Rosa/AFP

French defence firm Alta Ares is up against Ukrainian competitors who benefit from a more efficient industrial base and produce interceptor drones at significantly lower manufacturing costs than it does.

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