French defence firm Alta Ares is up against Ukrainian competitors who benefit from a more efficient industrial base and produce interceptor drones at significantly lower manufacturing costs than it does.
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Spotlight | UAE, Ukraine
Abu Dhabi secures exclusive rights to Ukrainian Shahed interceptors
The United Arab Emirates has secured exclusive access to the Shahed drone interceptors made by Ukraine's Skyfall, beating out Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The first deliveries arrived last week, but their deployment is hampered by a lack of operators and incomplete integration into local command systems.
Ukraine
SBU blocks Ukrainian drone manufacturers from exporting, especially to Gulf states
Kyiv's domestic intelligence service has ordered Ukrainian manufacturers of drones and interception equipment to cease all commercial exports outside the state framework. This move comes as Gulf nations urgently seek technology to protect themselves from strikes by Tehran.
Saudi Arabia, Ukraine
Aramco seeks Ukrainian expertise to counter Tehran's Shahed-136 drones
With energy infrastructure in the Gulf increasingly targeted by drone strikes, Saudi oil giant Aramco is quietly exploring technologies developed by Kyiv on the battlefield. Discussions are already underway with contacts close to Ukrainian military intelligence.
France, Ukraine
Paris-Kyiv military cooperation enters new phase with French AI systems aboard Ukrainian drones
Paris and Kyiv have formalised a new phase in their military and industrial cooperation. Several agreements on offensive and defensive drones are to be signed within the framework of the French-Ukrainian Business Council.
Ukraine, United Kingdom
Synteza AI, drone warfare's synthetic image factory
Ghost data (1/2) – Behind the drone war in Ukraine, another battle is raging over video feeds. Operating between London and Kyiv, Synteza AI provides European manufacturers with synthetic images to train their AI algorithms to identify, target and strike.