In order to prepare for a "confrontation" with Russia by 2028 or 2029, French chief of the defence staff Fabien Mandon is taking action to improve operational command and reduce fragmentation within the armed forces.
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France
Macron's final diplomatic and military nominations take shape
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a final round of military and diplomatic appointments before the end of his tenure. Some are to reward hardworking loyalists, while others are to secure positions ahead of next year's presidential election.
France, United Kingdom
Franco-British plan to secure Strait of Hormuz not plain sailing
The joint initiative by Paris and London to ensure the free passage of ships through the sea route is taking shape at military and political levels. Whether it ever happens remains dependent on how the standoff between Tehran and Washington unfolds.
France, Iran, Norway
Paris struggles to build naval coalition to secure Strait of Hormuz
New Delhi, Tokyo, Riyadh... most of the countries approached by France to join a naval coalition to secure the Strait of Hormuz in the event of a cessation of hostilities are turning down the offer.
France, Ukraine
Paris lends air defence system to Kyiv amid shortage of missiles
During his visit to Paris on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was promised the loan of a new air defence system. But what Kyiv needs the most is in fact the ammunition adapted to this equipment, which did not feature in the agreement.
France
Military intel urged to boost international cooperation on electronic warfare
Paris is lagging in the domain of electronic warfare, and data exchanges between allies are few and far between. During a secret briefing with lawmakers, France's military intelligence chief reiterated that France has no allies in this field.
France, Ukraine
The military-industrial challenges behind France's sale of Rafales to Ukraine
Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron took the first step towards the sale of around 100 Rafale fighter jets to Ukraine by signing a letter of intent in Paris today. However, many financial details still need to be negotiated between the two countries' military and industrial leaders.