Your account has been succesfully created.
00 days
00 hours
00 mins
00 secs
Special offer: -15%15% OFF your subscription
Consult our offers
EN FR
Scroll through edition

Armenia, France
Paris planning for greater security cooperation with Yerevan post election

By Pierre Gastineau
Reading time 2 minutes
French President Emmanuel Macron (left) and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (right), in Yerevan, on 5 May 2026.
French President Emmanuel Macron (left) and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (right), in Yerevan, on 5 May 2026. © Alexander Patrin/Zumapress.com/MaxPPP

France is eager for Armenia to definitively shift to a pro-Western stance. In a bid to keep Yerevan on side, Paris is sending a new ambassador with an intelligence background, and planning for its foreign minister to visit the country shortly after the upcoming legislative elections.

Read also

15% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 9d and 16h to take advantage of it

Consult our offers

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 12/06/2026

Headlines

Ukrainian company Skyfall has delivered a large number of P1-SUN interceptor drones to the UAE.
Spotlight | UAE, Ukraine Abu Dhabi struggles to integrate Ukrainian drone interceptors Europe, Russia, United States Washington opens new front against Europe in the Balkans
The former High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt who resigned on 11 May 2026.
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette | France, United States Consors hires ex-DGSE, Kelso & Co, CT Group Azerbaijan, France Baku holding cards in diplomatic game with Paris, Frenchman still in prison
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, in Copenhagen, on 2 October 2025.
Belize, United States FBI targets Belize bank in money laundering probe amid port dispute

Related topics to this article

15% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 9d and 16h to take advantage of it

Consult our offers

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 12/06/2026

Headlines

Ukrainian company Skyfall has delivered a large number of P1-SUN interceptor drones to the UAE.
Spotlight | UAE, Ukraine Abu Dhabi struggles to integrate Ukrainian drone interceptors Europe, Russia, United States Washington opens new front against Europe in the Balkans
The former High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt who resigned on 11 May 2026.
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette | France, United States Consors hires ex-DGSE, Kelso & Co, CT Group Azerbaijan, France Baku holding cards in diplomatic game with Paris, Frenchman still in prison
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, in Copenhagen, on 2 October 2025.
Belize, United States FBI targets Belize bank in money laundering probe amid port dispute

Related topics to this article

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!