Armenia, France

France is eager for Armenia to definitively shift to a pro-Western stance. In a bid to keep Yerevan on side, Paris is sending a new ambassador with an intelligence background, and planning for its foreign minister to visit the country shortly after the upcoming legislative elections.
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