Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

Russia
Tensions run high in Russian services ahead of parliamentary elections

Reading time 2 minutes
The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian Federal Assembly.
The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian Federal Assembly. © Alexander ASTAFYEV / POOL / AFP

Rivalries between Russian intelligence agencies are intensifying against a backdrop of slow progress on the front lines in Ukraine, economic tensions, and heightened security risks.

Read also

Headlines

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.
China Beijing fights back against foreign extraterritorial laws Spy Way of Life | Thailand The Amari Bangkok, a hub for security diplomacy
A view of the Thai capital from the Amari Bangkok hotel.
Middle East Sanctioned Chinese satellite images continue to circulate via Telegram
A satellite image by MizarVision of the Muwaffaq Salti base in Jordan, which houses US facilities.

Related topics to this article

Headlines

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.
China Beijing fights back against foreign extraterritorial laws Spy Way of Life | Thailand The Amari Bangkok, a hub for security diplomacy
A view of the Thai capital from the Amari Bangkok hotel.
Middle East Sanctioned Chinese satellite images continue to circulate via Telegram
A satellite image by MizarVision of the Muwaffaq Salti base in Jordan, which houses US facilities.

Related topics to this article

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!