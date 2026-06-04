As the world's crises increase, French government departments are increasingly calling on the DGSE foreign intelligence agency to predict the geopolitical future. A Court of Auditors' report has for the first time highlighted the service's growing irritation with this flood of requests.
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Armenia, France
Paris planning for greater security cooperation with Yerevan post election
France is eager for Armenia to definitively shift to a pro-Western stance. In a bid to keep Yerevan on side, Paris is sending a new ambassador with an intelligence background, and planning for its foreign minister to visit the country shortly after the upcoming legislative elections.
France
DGSE senior official accused of bullying retires
A former inspector general of the French foreign intelligence service's department that manages internal conflicts has quit the organisation following accusations of psychological harassment.
France
Top DGSE official appointed secretary general of its analysis unit
Intelligence Online can reveal that France's DGSE foreign intelligence agency has appointed a new secretary general for analysis and strategy (SGAS).
France
France's special funds budget soars amid international crises
France's expenditure from special funds reached €160.4m in 2025, a 41% increase on the previous year. This is despite the fact that only €67m had been budgeted, which has raised concerns at the state spending watchdog.
Spymaster | France
France's anti-foreign interference boss has work cut out as elections loom
Former soldier Marc-Antoine Brillant now heads France's agency for vigilance and protection against foreign digital interference, Viginum. With sensitive elections looming, he is at the forefront of the fight against destabilisation operations targeting France.