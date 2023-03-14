Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UNITED KINGDOM

Former French DGSI and BND chiefs join CT Group's new corporate intelligence outfit

The former head of France's domestic intelligence service DGSI, Patrick Calvar.
The former head of France's domestic intelligence service DGSI, Patrick Calvar. © Vincent Isore/IP3 Press/MaxPPP
British-Australian strategic communications and business intelligence firm CT Group has set up a new entity for its clients in continental Europe where it will be joined by the former heads of French domestic intelligence service and German foreign intelligence service. [...] (293 words)
Issue dated 14/03/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Former French DGSI and BND chiefs join CT Group's new corporate intelligence outfit 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!