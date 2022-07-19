Your account has been succesfully created.
Ex-CIA agent Dan Hoffman joins CT Group in Washington

The Washington office of the intelligence division of political strategists Mark Textor and Lynton Crosby's CT Group has recruited Daniel Hoffman, a media-friendly former CIA officer in Eurasia. [...] (411 words)
Issue dated 19/07/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
UNITED STATES LEBANON 08/12/2021

How CT Group is helping Bahaa Hariri's anti-Hezbollah drive in Washington 

Businessman Bahaa Hariri's political aspirations are now barely hidden via his Sawa li Lubnan movement as he focuses his approach on fighting Hezbollah. He has also paired his Lebanese campaign with a US offensive, where his relay CT Group is pacing through the corridors of power on Washington to push hard for new sanctions against the Shiite group. [...]
Head of Sawa li Lubnan party, Bahaa Hariri.
Head of Sawa li Lubnan party, Bahaa Hariri. © Bahaa Hariri Official/Facebook
