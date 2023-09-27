Your account has been succesfully created.
The Corporate Intelligence Village Voice
Avisa parties, Alexandre Benalla in London, Strider Technologies, T&M USA

London
Avisa's relaunch parties

London/Paris
Alexandre Benalla bounces back in London

London
David Kilby quits Herminius for Strider Technologies

New York
Ex-FBI chief Thomas Sheer advises T&M USA

Published on 27.09.2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

The Corporate Intelligence Village Voice
Avisa's Washington split, LTL round 2, Schindler consulting, Rio Tinto vs. Serbian activists, Norges Bank investigators

Washington
Avisa investigative branch's managing director goes solo

Jersey City
New investigators for LTL round 2?

London/Berlin
Hans-Jakob Schindler, German intelligence officer turned consultant

London/Belgrade
Rio Tinto project in Serbia spurs activism

Oslo
Norges Bank nearing finish line in selecting investigators
LogoSubscribers only Corporate Intelligence 19.04.2023

The Corporate Intelligence Village Voice
Macron's ex-bodyguard in Kyiv, former Met officer goes private, from SFO to Capital Law, Beckles signs with Ankara, Bison poaches from 5 Stones, Nardello promotions

Paris/Kyiv
Former Macron security advisor prospects in Kyiv

London
Spencer Barnett goes private

London
SFO investigator who led to Glencore conviction joins Capital Law

Washington
Lobbyist Alex Beckles gets closer to Ankara

Washington
Bison Group shops at 5 Stones

New York
On a high, Nardello goes on promotion drive
LogoSubscribers only Corporate Intelligence 22.03.2023

The Corporate Intelligence Village Voice
Burton moves to Nardello, Sene sanction confirmed, Crystal Blockchain sets up in London, Kikkar debuts in asset recovery, Avisa expands in DC

New York/London
Jenna Burton switches from Raedas to Nardello.

Paris
French armed forces ministry sanction against corporate intelligence consultant confirmed

London
Crystal Blockchain opens up in the UK

London
Kikkar Advisory opens up for asset recovery

Paris/Washington
Under fire in France, Avisa expands in Washington
LogoSubscribers only Corporate Intelligence 23.11.2022

