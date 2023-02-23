Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED STATES

Norfolk Southern's army of lobbyists help group avoid stricter regulation and safety rules

A Norfolk Southern train derailment on 3 February 2023, caused an environmental disaster in East Palestine, Ohio.
A Norfolk Southern train derailment on 3 February 2023, caused an environmental disaster in East Palestine, Ohio. © Tannen Maury/EFE/Newscom/MaxPPP
Former Senators John Breaux and Trent Lott are two of the highest profile advocates for the company, currently facing scrutiny for train derailment and environmental disaster in Ohio. Norfolk Southern's hired guns have killed bills designed to prevent rail collisions and protect industry workers. [...] (900 words)
Issue dated 23/02/2023

