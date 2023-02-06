Your account has been succesfully created.
TURKEY UNITED STATES

Long-serving Turkey lobbyist Lydia Borland drums up support in Congress

After years of representing the interests of Turkey and Azerbaijan, US lobbyist Lydia Borland has brought in reinforcements to help her in Washington. She is trying to rally support among US policymakers for the allies of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. [...] (343 words)
Issue dated 06/02/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

